Starburst Guide

Starburst is one of the most popular slot game from NetEnt. The game features 5 reels and 10 paylines and the bet options start at as little as 10p to £100 per spin; beautifully colored gems on display, rays of light, shiny bursts.

The game is fascinating because it is so colorful, so vibrant, and so explosive. It’s a fantastic experience. Take a look by yourself:

Starburst slot is fast paced with a beautiful soundtrack that makes the game have a cosmic feel. The graphics are rich and high quality, colorful and very engaging. The Wilds trigger a more rhythmic soundtrack that makes you think “this is it, I’m going to win big” and makes you expect something good to happen. And sometimes players do win big with Starburst. The “Wilds soundtrack” turns off after the Wilds disappear.

Features

The main feature of Starburst is the Starburst Wild feature which appears only on the three middle reels and promise big wins. The Wild feature expands to take over the entire reel in appears on and it replaces any other symbol and gives a re-spin each time it appears. If during a re-spin the players land another Wild on the reel, it will stay there with any other previous Wilds for up to three re-spins.

A special feature of the game is that up to three symbols can appear on a reel simultaneously, becoming a Stacked Symbol combination. The symbols can land on any of the five reels and the purpose is to increase the winning chances. The highest-paying combination will be rewarded if the players land more than one winning line with the stacked symbols.

The game is super simple, fast to learn how to play, fun, and with generous prizes. Most of all, this low risk game has a return-to-player percentage of over 96%. That is amazing and any slot fan should try the game at least once.

Let yourself be dazzled by the authentic – almost cosmic – experience this slot game brings online.