Secret of the Stones Slot Review

This high variance game was developed by NetEnt and it features a super fun to play game with 5 reels and 25 paylines. The theme of the game is Stonehenge based, and the purpose is to uncover the secrets of the stone garden.

The 25 paylines can offer great winning opportunities. Players can start betting from £0.25 to £125 per each spin. The maximum win in the feature game on a payline is £50,000.

The sounds in the game are very catchy, beside having an ancient and chill-out feel. The graphics are high quality and the designs bring beautiful magical and Celtic symbols, spin motion and visual effects. Below is a short demo video to get the feel of what the game looks and sounds like:

Sounds stony, right?

Features

Secret of the Stones Slot main feature is the Free Spins feature which is triggered by landing three or more Tree Scatter symbols anywhere on the reels. This feature will give players 10 free spins and get to pick from 20 stones inscribed with Celtic messages. This is exciting because picking the stones can get players extra spins that will be added to the initial 10 free spins received at the beginning of the feature. The multipliers can being extra coin bonuses during this feature.

While most wins come from the base game, the biggest wins will definitely come from the bonus game. The Wild Reels will convert an entire reel as a fixed wild increasing the chances to better wins on each free spin. Also, in the feature game there are two extra symbols that appear and act as Wild symbols for the free spins.

You too want to uncover the secrets of the stone garden? Then you must try playing this game and enjoy the exciting Secret of the Stones.