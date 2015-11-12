Book of Dead Slot Review

Book of Dead is an Ancient Egypt themed slot game developed by Play ’N Go and features 5 reels and 10 paylines. It is a game especially designed for more experienced players and it needs a large bankroll and big aim for best results.

The game comes with a story of Rich Wilde (a very suggestive name by the way), an archaeologist that appeared in other slot games from Play ’N Go, in pursuit of the elusive Book of Dead and to find the treasure of the Ancient Egypt. The soundtrack is Egyptian like and when there is a win the sounds of falling coins are triggered. Beautifully jewel-like colored symbols and most of all beautiful graphics are the main visual effect will keep the players engaged.

Book of Dead is a high variance game with a return-to-player of 95%6 and a progressive jackpot of 5000 times the amount bet or an amazing win of £500,000 playing at maximum stakes. Bets start at £$0.10 up to £$100 per spin.

Among the symbols players will encounter mythological gods like Osiris, Anubis, Pharaoh, the Book of Dead or the Golden Book – same thing, Rich Wilde, and 10, J, K, Q, A.

Features

The main feature of the game is the free spins feature that is triggered by landing 3 or more Book of Dead symbol on the reels. When active players get 10 free spins. The Book of Dead is both the Wild and the Scatter symbol, replacing other symbols on the screen.

Players will be able to pick one random symbol to play the role of an expanding scatter. If two or more of these symbols will land on a reel, they will expand to fill the entire reel and will of course bring more chances to win. Players are tempted to pick a lower paying symbol as a random scatter since they appear more often. However, this technique doesn’t seem successful to win more.

When playing the game, keep in mind that this slot game will not part its treasures easily. It appears that in Ancient Egypt is more difficult to find the treasures and bonuses, but it is worth the adventure together with Rich Wilde – a hard to forget name.